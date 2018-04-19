PETS & ANIMALS

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi

EMBED </>More Videos

Willow a 14th-generation descendent of the Queen's beloved corgi Susan. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LONDON --
Queen Elizabeth is reeling from the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi.

According to British media reports, Willow was put down at Windsor Castle after battling cancer.

Willow, 14, was the last of a group of purebred corgis descended from Susan, a corgi that then-Princess Elizabeth received as a gift, ABC News reported. Willow was featured in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday photos taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2016 and has appeared alongside Queen Elizabeth during numerous public appearances over the years.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, is believed to have raised dozens of corgis during her life. She still has a dachshund-corgi crossbreed and another adopted corgi not descended from Susan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsroyalsroyal familydogslondon
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News