OC bobcat nursed back to health, released after injury from patrol car

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- A bobcat that nearly died after being struck by a patrol car two months ago in Orange County has just been released back into the wild.

On Feb. 19, the one-year old cat darted in front of a Laguna Beach patrol car.

After suffering head trauma, the bobcat was nursed back to health and has made a full recovery.

The wild cat was released in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, near where it was found. Vets say that's critical to the bobcat's survival - it is an area which has plenty of rabbits and squirrels, staples of the bobcat's diet.
