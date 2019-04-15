LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- A bobcat that nearly died after being struck by a patrol car two months ago in Orange County has just been released back into the wild.
On Feb. 19, the one-year old cat darted in front of a Laguna Beach patrol car.
After suffering head trauma, the bobcat was nursed back to health and has made a full recovery.
The wild cat was released in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, near where it was found. Vets say that's critical to the bobcat's survival - it is an area which has plenty of rabbits and squirrels, staples of the bobcat's diet.
OC bobcat nursed back to health, released after injury from patrol car
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News