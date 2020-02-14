fresno state

Fresno State's Red Wave Classic brings young livestock competitors from across state

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Livestock competitors of all ages strutted their stuff at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds for the Red Wave Classic.

The Fresno State show run by the CSU's animal science department is in its 27th year. Members of 4-H and FFA from across the state competed last weekend.

Showmanship competitions began Saturday, Feb. 8 with beef, goat, and lamb. Sunday's event featured heifers and beef cattle.

The swine competition brought some adorable competitors who are early on in their careers.

"I like making my sister proud about showing," said seven-year-old Hunter Rose.

"It's super fun when you show because you get to have the chance to either win or lose and you can learn from your mistakes," said nine-year-old Emma Sosnowskil.

The competition doubles as a learning opportunity for Fresno State students giving them hands-on management experience working with more than 500 exhibitors and industry sponsors.

"You just kind of watch how hard they work and what they get out of it going forward is probably that," said John Cordeiro with Fresno State's Animal Science Department. "They may not have animals again in their life but for a moment of time they learn hard work dedication and lifelong friendships."

The two-day event is a California Junior Livestock Association sanctioned event and is the department's largest outreach event.
