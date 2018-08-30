PETS & ANIMALS

Rescue dog's hilarious reaction to being cuddled goes viral

In the viral video, you can see what happens when Lizze Gordon's rescue pup, Mr. Bubz, is cuddled by her friend James.

There are those, in this world, who just can't get enough snuggles and hugs and then there are those who are a bit less thrilled with human contact.

Just ask overnight internet sensation, Mr Bubz.

James uploaded the video a week ago and it absolutely blew up online. It seems people can't get enough of the expressive animal's faces or his post-kiss hiss.

Lizze, who describes Mr. Bubz as a "demon-possum hybrid", says her internet star can be shady and paranoid but is overall a total joy.

You can watch his affection-induced meltdown again on his new Instagram account.

