Pets & Animals

Reward offered after cat returns to New York home with gunshot wound

CARMEL, New York -- A $1,000 reward is being offered to find whoever is responsible for shooting a cat in Putnam County.

Simon, a 7-year-old cat, returned home on the Fourth of July with a gunshot wound in his rear end.

Officials said Wednesday they believe Simon was shot by a high-powered pellet or a small-caliber bullet between July 2 and 4.

Veterinarians removed most of the bullet during surgery but it caused a broken femur bone and pelvis.

The bullet also caused extreme pain and Simon suffered some permanent physical impairment of his hind legs.

Simon is stable and recovering at home.

The New York State Humane Association is offering the $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"The individual(s) responsible for this heinous assault on a family pet must be brought to justice," NYSHA President Pat Valusek said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Putnam County SPCA at 845-520-6915.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscatspetsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News