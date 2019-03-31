cute animals

Diver catches romantic grey seals snuggling underwater

Love really has no limits or boundaries -- just ask a diver who became the third wheel in an underwater romance between two grey seals.

The video was taken off the coast of the United Kingdom near the Farne Islands and it is adorable.

Two grey seals can be seen clutching each other, snuggling in the seaweed, and appear to share a kiss.

Grey seals are typically found in the North Atlantic Ocean on both coasts.
