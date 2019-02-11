PETS & ANIMALS

Russia issues state of emergency after polar bear 'invasion' in town

Russian officials issued a state of emergency over the weekend after polar bears invaded residential areas in Belushya Guba -- a town off the northeastern arctic coast.

Russian officials issued a state of emergency on Saturday after polar bears invaded residential areas in Belushya Guba -- a town off the northeastern arctic coast.

According to CNN, residents have reported more than 50 polar bear sightings.

Local administrator Alexander Minayev said the bears have attacked people and entered buildings, adding that parents were afraid to send their children to school.

With climate change becoming a bigger issue, polar bears have been forced onto land for longer periods of time, increasing their interactions with humans.

Researchers said it's because climate change reduces their sea-ice habitats.


