San Francisco firefighters may be forced to surrender beloved station cat after anonymous complaint

Imagine your beloved, stress-relieving cat being taken away from you. That's what firefighters at San Francisco's Station 49 say is happening to Edna, a stray they took in four years ago when she was just a kitten.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Imagine your beloved, stress-relieving cat being taken away from you.

That's what firefighters at San Francisco's Station 49 say is happening to Edna, a stray they took in four years ago when she was just a kitten.


ABC7's Dion Lim has been investigating the story. She says two firefighters told her Edna catches mice, keeps the birds away, and is an important member of their family because she helps with stress management.

The firefighters believe an anonymous caller complained about Edna being around their firefighting equipment. They say the station captain wants them to evict the cat by Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 - That's tomorrow!

Edna, by the way, has quite an Instagram following getting attention from around the country.

Those in the department have been asking the public for their help, by emailing fireadministration@sfgov.org to fight for Edna to stay.

ABC7 News reached out to SF Fire multiple times and has not gotten a response.

Edna can often be found giving snuggles to the crew, who in one Instagram post refer to her as the "station angel."

