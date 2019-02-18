CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Save money on pet meds

Last year Americans spent almost $30 billion on veterinary services for their pets. Consumer Reports has some tips on how to save money caring for furry family members.

More than a quarter of all pet owners worry they won't be able to afford their pet's medical treatments.

Pet owners spend $9,000 to more than $13,000 for medical treatments over the course of an animal's lifetime. And costs can continue to rise if your pet needs a prescription. Consumer Reports' health editor says that before you buy meds directly from the vet, you should shop around. You can also buy a lot of your pet's medication from a regular pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens.

Although there are some veterinary-specific drugs, a number of meds prescribed for pets are the same as those taken by people. And some pharmacies will give you the same discounts on drugs for pets that they offer people.

CR says shopping at online pharmacies is another way you can save on filling your pup's prescription. But just like when buying your own meds online, it's important to make sure you buy them from a safe site. The https://safe.pharmacy/ site screens online pharmacies. It makes sure that they're storing their medication correctly, dispensing it correctly, and providing the right kind of medication.

And as with all medications, you should always follow the label's directions. If you have any questions about the medication, ask your veterinarian!

Another tip may save you money in the long run: The ASPCA recommends that you spay or neuter your pet to prevent health problems like uterine infections, breast tumors, and testicular cancer.
