Pets & Animals

SC man who offered $10K for return of dog stolen in truck finds pet dead along highway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- A South Carolina man whose dog was stolen along with his truck has found the body of his beloved pet alongside a highway.

Charleston police said Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix named Bella early Sunday.

Her body was just blocks from a North Charleston Lowe's home improvement store where she and Brengle's truck were stolen days before Christmas.

He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

Brengle now plans to hold a service for Bella at Sullivan's Island.



It's not clear how Bella died.

A man is in custody for the truck theft. He has not been charged in connection with the dog's death.

Richard Rawlings Jr., 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, the Post & Courier reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssouth carolinamissing dogu.s. & worldstolen cardogs stolen
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
Parlier Dollar General robbed twice in 4 months, woman arrested
Show More
Soldier from Illinois killed in Kenya attack
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Boy with terminal brain cancer dies on 'Make A Wish' trip
Disney holding performer auditions for Anaheim parks
Harvey Weinstein appears in NYC court, faces new charges in LA
More TOP STORIES News