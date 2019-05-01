Sea lion rescued on Hwy 101 in South San Francisco

CHP officers came the aid of the marine mammal around 8:30 a.m.
The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured, according to the CHP.
The marine mammal was placed in the back of CHP vehicle and was taken to the Peninsula SPCA for treatment.
At approximately 8:33 am Officer Pereira #21222 received call of a sea lion in distress on us-101 northbound, south of the South San Francisco exit. Upon arrival The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured. The sea lion was taken to Peninsula SPCA for treatment. pic.twitter.com/Wzbuo6L5S5— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 30, 2019