Sea lion rescued on Hwy 101 in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- A sea lion has been rescued on Highway 101 at South Airport in South San Francisco.

CHP officers came the aid of the marine mammal around 8:30 a.m.

The sea lion appeared healthy and uninjured, according to the CHP.

The marine mammal was placed in the back of CHP vehicle and was taken to the Peninsula SPCA for treatment.

