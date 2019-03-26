Pets & Animals

Show dog that went missing at Atlanta airport found, reunited with owner

EMBED <>More Videos

A Dutch man says his show dog went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam.

ATLANTA -- A show dog that went missing at Atlanta's airport while waiting to board a flight to Amsterdam has been found.

The Atlanta Airport tweeted Tuesday that the dog, named Gale, and owner, Floris van Essen, had been reunited.

The tweet showed a photo of the reunion.

It wasn't immediately clear where the American Staffordshire terrier had been or where she was found.

The owner said Gale was in a crate and had gone through security with another dog about three hours before their flight was to leave. The dogs had been heading home after being shown in the U.S.

About 10 minutes before boarding, the dog's handlers were told that when workers went to load the dog's crate, they discovered it was empty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsairport newsdogairlineu.s. & world
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
Mueller report: What comes next?
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Plane ends up landing in wrong city and wrong country
Show More
Mom accused of being intoxicated when son nearly drowned
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Conor McGregor announces retirement on social media
Family begs for answers after grandfather is found dead in orchard
Man shot, injured in East Central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News