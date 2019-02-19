PETS & ANIMALS

Neighborhood shaken up after small puppy was fatally shot

EMBED </>More Videos

Chiquita, a Terrier Chihuahua mix was shot multiple times in neighborhood

By
SPRING, Texas --
Pachito is grieving with his owner Brianna Benavides after losing his mother, Chiquita.

"How do you kill a dog? She's tiny," said Brianna.

Their family loves dogs. Chiquita, a Terrier Chihuahua mix, was a rescue and she disappeared while in the backyard on Monday.

Brianna found her murdered in a brushy area behind their home.

"We rescued her from a bad situation and put her in a good situation and somebody just murdered her," said Brianna.

The family suspects she'd been shot. A neighbor says they heard gunshots an hour before Brianna found her. When HPD took a report, the family says police confirmed three bullet wounds.

"If it was a teenager, I hope he sees this and realizes what he's done and that it's not something to do. Take an animals life and think it's funny," said Brianna's mother Rosario.

Brianna is heartbroken.

"It wasn't an accident, they did it on purpose and they probably thought it was funny. It's not funny," she said.

The family believes whoever shot Chiquita also took her collar off afterward. They say it's very difficult to remove and they are worried about their pets and others.

"I'm concerned about our community. I'm very concerned. We need to feel safe. I would hate for this to escalate to something more than just killing animals," said Rosario.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackdoganimal crueltyanimal abuse
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
Save money on pet meds
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trump administration terminates high-speed rail grant
Family begs for answers in Merced father's suspicious death
Jury convicts man of second-degree murder in fatal fight outside Kearney Market
Murder arrest at drug operation ends months of agony for missing man's family
Meet the Tulare County prosecutors assigned to the Golden State Killer trial
City of Fresno works to fill potholes before next storm
VIDEO: Police search for 3 suspects in violent armed robbery of 'Hustler Hollywood'
New pickup option comes to Dinuba Walmart
Show More
Dad says woman confronted students over prom photos
New California bill could eliminate speed limit on I-5, Hwy 99
Funeral services announced for Fresno officer killed in wrong-way crash
Settlement reached in sexual assault lawsuit against border patrol
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
More News