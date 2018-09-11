SNAKE

Snake at the airport! Video shows serpent slithering between seats

TACLOBAN, Philippines --
What would you do if you spotted a snake slithering around the airport as you waited to catch a flight?

Understandably, when it happened in the Philippines travelers started panicking and jumping on chairs.

Leon Quintos Añover shared video of the incident on his Facebook page.

It happened at Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport on September 9.

Añover says he was waiting for an evening flight to Cebu when he saw the snake moving under seats. No word on how it ended up at the airport.

In the video, you can hear people screaming before staff and security capture the snake using a pole and a plastic bag.
