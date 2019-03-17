animal rescue

'She's part of the family:' SoCal man saves dog from burning home

After making it back, Guzman said he knew he had to save his four-year-old daughter's favorite dog.

An unbelievable moment was captured on camera in Southern California after a man rushed past firefighters to save his dog from their burning home.

The video has since gone viral, with Jose Guzman saying he did not even think about the consequences before he jumped into danger.

Guzman says his family was away visiting family members when their neighbor called saying smoke was coming from their home.

"We've had her since she was not even old enough to leave her mom yet. And she's been with us ever since," Guzman said. "She's part of the family. We love her."

Guzman found the family's dog Gabbana in the bathroom, which was the only part of the home that was not burned.

They both suffered burns, but are expected to be OK.
