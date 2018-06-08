SPCA rescues three malnourished horses from Fresno property

It is hard to tell, but the 15 to 20-year-old horse is at least 10 months pregnant."Usually a horse is going to be very well rounded throughout its body and this one is not," said Thalia Arenas.The malnourished white mare is due any day now. The folks at the SPCA have affectionately named her Mama.Arenas says Mama was rescued back in March from a home in West Fresno. She was 400 to 600 pounds underweight. A video showed her hog-tied and bound to the ground on her owner's property."All of that was not a good situation to find her in," saidOfficials say Mama along with her baby and another horse were all neglected and emaciated.Sadly the baby had to be put down because of how sick it was.A disturbing reality that adds to the more the 200 animal horse cases the SPCA responds to each year in the Central Valley."With horses, it is kind of prominent in our community, unfortunately, people forget that these are very expensive animals to own," said Arenas.While it is unclear what the health of the unborn horse will be, staff members are hoping for the best."It almost feels to us like a 50/50 she just has not gained the weight that she should within the time that we've had her here," said Arenas.In the meantime, there is some good news. The five to eight-year-old stallion also rescued is now ready for adoption and has a great chance for a better life.If you would like to adopt Mama click