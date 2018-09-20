DOGS

Beware, dog lovers: Outbreak linked to contact with puppies

EMBED </>More Videos

Beware, dog lovers: Outbreak linked to contact with puppies

Dog lovers, you could wind up being one sick puppy.

The Centers for Disease Control linked canines to a nationwide stomach bug outbreak.

Over a two-year period, 118 people came down with campylobacter, which is a bacteria that causes diarrhea.

The CDC linked contact of puppies old through Petland stores as the likely source of the outbreak. The organization says it wrapped up its investigation of the outbreak, but still cautioned that illnesses could continue because people may not be aware of the risk.

Seventeen states reported illness linked to the infections, but no deaths were reported.

You can take a deeper look at the outbreak through the CDC's website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsillnessdogsdogcdcu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Two Mariposa dogs seek rescue for their injured owner
Neighbors concerned after dogs attack
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More dogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News