Pets & Animals

Puppy gets help from Cal Fire after getting tire stuck around neck in Coachella: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, Calif. -- Rescuers had to assist a helpless puppy out of a really tight spot in Coachella.

The puppy somehow got her neck stuck in a tire.

Riverside County Animal Services tried to free her themselves, but said they had to call for extra help from Cal Fire.

Firefighters eventually managed to cut her loose.

"Wheelie pup," as they named her, had to be sedated for the rescue but no doubt was glad to be rid of that tire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsriverside countycoachellaanimal rescueamazing videoanimaldogcal firefirefighterspuppyriverside countycoachella
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gunshot victim crashes vehicle into pole in Corcoran, police investigate as homicide
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Man dies after drive-by shooter opens fire in Exeter
Man stabbed multiple times in his central Fresno hotel room
Tulare County roadway closed after multi-vehicle crash, authorities say
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Fresno County health officials putting emphasis on flu vaccines
Show More
3 US firefighters killed while battling Australian wildfires
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison
Mariposa Co. deputies searching for missing 74-year-old man
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Fresno City College students unhappy with new rule regarding FAX
More TOP STORIES News