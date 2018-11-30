PETS & ANIMALS

Study: dogs are not as smart as you think they are

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs are not as smart as you thought.

By
If you are a dog lover, feel free to ignore the findings of a new study in the journal Learning & Behavior that suggests our pooches are not as smart as we may think.

The study compares canine cognition to other carnivores, social hunters and domestic animals, all groups that dogs fall into.

Researchers looked at the behavior of several animals, including wolves, cats, dolphins, chimpanzees, pigs, and pigeons to see if dogs have any special skills that weren't recorded in other species.

The researchers say they do not.

"We cover sensory cognition, physical cognition, spatial cognition, social cognition, and self-awareness," the study reads.

ALSO SEE: Stop hugging your dogs, they hate that

"We conclude that dog cognition does not look exceptional."

The good news is, there are a lot of different ways the study explores intelligence, which means you are free to choose the parts in which dogs did as well, if not better, than other animals.

For example, while they're not great at physical cognition, interacting with and understanding objects around them, dogs seem to be at least average, when it comes to social cognition, especially when they are taking cues from humans.

Still, the study concludes, "when a broad-enough set of comparison species is considered, there is no current case for canine exceptionalism."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsstudypetsu.s. & worldNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen
Man survives being bitten on head by shark in the Bahamas
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Trapped bear rescued from drowning
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family of hit-and-run victim calls for stiffer penalties
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
The interrogation tapes: How police got Chris Watts to change his story
VIDEO: Two men break into taco truck in northwest Fresno
Rain, wind spark fear of mudslides
Rain brings with it road closures, health problems for Fresno residents
9-year-old who wrote to NBA star Steph Curry says she "can't believe" he responded
All charges dropped against man jailed for soliciting attorney's murder
Show More
Visalia mother charged in death of baby daughter gets 4 years' probation
Rain, wind bring sporadic flooding across Fresno, Copper Avenue shut down
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
New app Scrubz aims to be the 'Uber' of house cleaning
Recent storms have many hopeful for deep snowpack in the Sierra this season
More News