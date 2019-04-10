sharks

Surfers, lifeguards rescue baby great white shark stranded on rocky coastline

WILDERNESS, South Africa -- A group of surfers and lifeguards came to the rescue of a baby great white shark trapped on rocks along the coast of South Africa.

The March 23 rescue went down in Victoria Bay in the Western Cape province. Video obtained by AccuWeather showed the surfers as they splashed water onto the stranded shark to keep it breathing until a lifeguard attempted to move the animal farther out into the surf.

After the shark became stranded on the rocks once again by waves crashing toward the shore, the members of the group hoisted it onto a surfboard and ran it to a less rocky part of the coastline with deeper water. They were able to release it there and watched it swim to safety.

MORE SHARKS: Biggest great white shark ever filmed? Meet 20-foot Deep Blue

EMBED More News Videos

Deep Blue, a 20-foot great white shark spotted off the coast of Guadalupe Island, is widely considered to be among the biggest great white sharks ever filmed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssurfinganimal rescueaccuweathersouth africasharksu.s. & worldlifeguard
SHARKS
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
New pocket-sized shark species squirts glowing clouds from pockets
New footage of Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News