exclusive

VIDEO: Teen with broom saves children from dog attack in Chicago

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of school children narrowly escaped a dog attack as they got ready for school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday morning. The dog was scared off by a teenager with

CHICAGO -- A group of children narrowly escaped a dog attack as they got ready for school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Monday morning. The dog was scared off by a teenager with a broom.

The terrifying encounter with the angry canine on the family's front porch steps seemed never-ending. Karl, 7, and his 13-year-old cousin Jamal said it happened as they were about to leave for school.

"I just kept hearing the three kids yelling," Jamal Anderson said. "They're all just yelling, screaming, crying and... but they didn't know what to do because they're still young."

The dog had Karl cornered but Jamal, broom in hand, rushed to his cousin's aid. He hit the dog once, giving Karl enough space to get away without injury.

"I just seen the broom and grabbed it, grabbed it, and just jumped down the stairs. And I hit it real hard," Jamal said.

"Then the dog ran away," said Karl.

The bite marks on Karl's backpack are now reminders of what could have been. The trusty broom is back on the porch.

"I left it on the porch," said Erica Clayborn, Jamal's mother. "Thank God I left that broom on the porch. Thank God I did, mm-hmm."

The family said it's never seen that dog before, and it's unclear who it belongs to. Karl and Jamal said they hope never to see it again.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoenglewoodchildrenexclusiveamazing videodog attackteenager
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXCLUSIVE
Exclusive: 2 local USPS employees allege sexual harassment
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Southern California
Teen says Uber Pool driver tried to abduct her
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Africa cyclone's death toll into the hundreds
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
New guidelines advise against daily aspirin for older adults
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
Show More
Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter
More TOP STORIES News