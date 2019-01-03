PETS & ANIMALS

Tennessee 13-year-old nabs 27-point buck

A 13-year-old Tennessee boy is being praised by hunters on Facebook after he took down a 27-point buck. (Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via Facebook)

BENTON COUNTY, N.C. --
A 13-year-old Tennessee boy is being praised by hunters on Facebook after he took down a 27-point buck.

Bo, 13, told the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) that he woke up on Dec. 28 wanting to go squirrel hunting but hunted some bigger game instead.

He said a friend called and asked if he wanted to shoot a buck she saw behind her house.

Happy to oblige, Bo headed over with his gun in hand.

When he arrived, they found the deer by the creek but it was bigger than he expected.

Related: Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake

"(It) looked like it had a big bush on his head," Bo told TWRA.

Suddenly, the buck looked at Bo, who got rattled before firing his gun several times.

Bo said the hunt was "crazy."



According to the TWRA, the buck has 27 scorable points and has been green rough gross scored of 213 7/8 and 6.5-years-old.
