Three alpacas brutally killed by dogs at Vallejo farm

Volunteers and school children in Vallejo are devastated by the deaths of three alpacas over the weekend after a vicious attack by two loose dogs at Loma Vista Farm. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
Volunteers and school children in Vallejo are devastated by the deaths of three alpacas over the weekend after a vicious attack by two loose dogs at Loma Vista Farm.

Five other animals were injured. The dogs, both huskies, were captured by Solano County Animal Control.

"This is where they lived, their home," said Rita Leroy, who has been overseeing Loma Vista for nearly 30 years. Leroy told us never before has her farm seen a tragedy like this.

"We're just devastated," said Leroy, as she stood next to the empty alpaca pen. "The alpacas were gentle, loving creatures that the children loved dearly. We're going to be very sad for a long time."

The three prized alpaca's names were Racer, Skyfall and Pacheco. They were killed Friday night by the two huskies who had escaped from a nearby home.

Besides the alpacas that were killed, two goats and three sheep were also attacked by the dogs. They are still at the farm, recovering from their injuries.

The farm is adjacent to both an elementary and middle school, where school psychologist Cecilia Cruz told us the students are grieving the loss of the animals they've come to know and love.

"Being available if they want to speak with us, and making sure they have the facts. It's important for that to come across," said Cruz.

The owners of the two dogs, named Demi and Buddy, have relinquished the animals to Solano County Animal Control. Their future will be decided later this week.

Anyone wanting more information about the farm can go to the Loma Vista's website.

