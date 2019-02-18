PETS & ANIMALS

Tiger found in vacant home now enjoying new surroundings in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Caregivers at the ranch say moments like this, show the animal is relaxed and comfortable.

The tiger removed from a vacant home in southeast Houston was photographed looking relaxed and comfortable in its new surroundings.

The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in north Texas snapped a photo of the big cat posing on top of its platform taking in the view.

Police say someone who went to an abandoned home in southeast Houston to smoke marijuana, ended up discovering the tiger inside of it.

Tiger found abandoned at vacant home in southeast Houston

The cage that kept the 350-pound animal enclosed was not large or sturdy enough for such a creature of that size.

Authorities said the tiger was living in deplorable conditions.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimaltexas newsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
Puppy and possum become best of friends
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
SHOCKING VIDEO: 7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in California
UPDATE: I-5 over the Grapevine now open from both directions
Parents arrested after toddler's body found in acid
11-year-old arrested after not reciting pledge of allegiance
3 puppies born with 2 legs die; 2 surviving sisters keep fighting
West Shaw store of Payless begins liquidation sale, all shoes are 20 percent off
Fresno Police mourn death of beloved K9 Flurk
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Show More
Paralyzed man reunited with dog stolen outside CT home
UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI after deadly 3-vehicle crash in Fresno
'Dirty cop abusing his power': 50 Cent responds to alleged threat from police commander
Man stabbed in neck inside his central Fresno apartment
Armed robber suspect steals cash from Central Fresno food market
More News