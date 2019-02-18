The tiger removed from a vacant home in southeast Houston was photographed looking relaxed and comfortable in its new surroundings.The Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in north Texas snapped a photo of the big cat posing on top of its platform taking in the view.Police say someone who went to an abandoned home in southeast Houston to smoke marijuana, ended up discovering the tiger inside of it.The cage that kept the 350-pound animal enclosed was not large or sturdy enough for such a creature of that size.Authorities said the tiger was living in deplorable conditions.