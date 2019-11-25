Pets & Animals

President Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony

Animal cruelty will officially become a federal felony when President Trump signs the bill into law Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act after it was approved by the House in late October.

"Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who sponsored the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties."

The new legislation will make it a federal crime for "any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce," according to a fact sheet of the bill.

Those convicted will face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

After Senate approval, the bill was sent to the president's desk for signature. Trump is expected to sign the bill at 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Trump's schedule released by the White House.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
