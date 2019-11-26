Pets & Animals

President Trump signs bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has signed a bill that makes certain acts of animal cruelty a federal felony, saying it's important for the nation to combat "heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty."

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act prohibits extreme acts of cruelty when they occur in interstate commerce or on federal property.

The legislation expands on a 2010 law that targeted videos depicting the crushing or torturing of animals, but that did not prohibit the underlying conduct. Under the new law, the underlying acts of cruelty would be a federal crime.

An array of animal rights groups attended a signing ceremony Monday in the Oval Office. Holly Gann of the Animal Wellness Foundation says the legislation will "better protect some of the most vulnerable among us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect while traveling for Thanksgiving this week
CHP expects heavy traffic, hazardous driving conditions on Grapevine Wednesday
'Person of interest' named in fatal shooting of Tulare Co. woman
2 shot inside Bakersfield mall, police searching for suspect
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Massive new snowmaking system lengthens season at China Peak
Fresno mass shooting: Hmong community struggles with painful memories as new year approaches
Show More
Non-profits scramble for last-minute donations ahead of Thanksgiving
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Wild hogs attacked and killed woman found dead in front yard
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
2 arrested for multiple child molestation crimes in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News