New Tulare County ordinance changes the rules when it comes to animal safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County is changing some of its rules about animal health and safety.The board of supervisors voted unanimously at their meeting Tuesday to amend its ordinances to improve the quality of life of animals and promote public safety.One change made prevents live animals from being sold or transferred at swap meets.Another limits the number of breeder permits for commercial breeders and kennels to one per household.Additionally, kennel permit holders can only have 25 the maximum number of adult dogs.The proposed changes were developed by two county committees with input from the public at community meetings.These changes only apply to the unincorporated areas of Tulare County.