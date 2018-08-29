UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. --Package delivery drivers have to deal with all kinds of issues, from crawling traffic to snarling dogs. But ... bears?
"There was a bear in the driveway so he (UPS driver) couldn't drop it off on my front porch," Asheville resident Marcy Lanier told WLOS.
So instead, Lanier said the deliveryman left the package in her mailbox on the street, along with a "sorry we missed you" notice with this reason for not leaving the parcel at the door: "Bear in driveway."
Lanier thought the note was funny, took a picture of it, and posted it on Facebook last Friday.
The post has since been shared more than 2,000 times.
"We get bears all the time," Lanier said about her North Asheville neighborhood.
In fact, a year ago, a bear opened a car door in the same neighborhood and locked itself in.
"Only in Asheville," Lanier wrote in her Facebook post.