PETS & ANIMALS

USPS honoring military dogs with 2019 forever stamp collection

EMBED </>More Videos

USPS announced that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

USPS announced in a statement that one of their 2019 forever stamp collections will honor the "nation's brave and loyal military working dogs."

The four new stamps will show breeds commonly used in the armed forces including the German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd. The dogs will sit on top of a white star with either a red or blue background. USPS said the colors represent the American flag and patriotism.

Dogs have served in the US military since World War I. There are currently an estimated 2,300 working dogs on US bases world-wide.

Their heightened sense of smell and convenient size make them suitable to perform a variety of tasks, including search and rescue.

A memorial in New Jersey honors all dogs that have served in the military. While the memorial was originally built to remember those dogs that served in Vietnam, it honors all dogs that have served in the military.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogservice animalmilitaryUSPSu.s. & worldpost office
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
You can now name a snake after your ex for Valentine's Day!
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Clovis police looking for owners of missing sheep and lamb
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Snow Day School Schedules
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Show More
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
How protected is the Central Valley from Measles?
More News