Valley Animal Center reaching the home stretch of their Pennies for Pups campaign

The Valley Animal Center is in their final push for their Pennies for Pets campaign. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Valley Animal Center is in their final push for their Pennies for Pets campaign.

Friday, the no-kill shelter will have volunteers collecting your donations at the southwest corner of Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street. The goal is to raise $100,000-- so far they have collected $65,000.

The money will help the shelter continue in their efforts of helping animals, spaying and neutering, and help to find forever homes.

The non-profit will be collecting money form 6:00 am until 10:00 am. Their efforts will continue Saturday at the same place, plus they'll have another location at Shaw and Cedar.

You can help out by donating between 12 in the afternoon and 4:00 pm.
