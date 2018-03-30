Valley Animal Center reaching the home stretch of their Pennies for Pups campaign

The Valley Animal Center is in their final push for their Pennies for Pets campaign.Friday, the no-kill shelter will have volunteers collecting your donations at the southwest corner of Shaw Avenue and Fresno Street. The goal is to raise $100,000-- so far they have collected $65,000.The money will help the shelter continue in their efforts of helping animals, spaying and neutering, and help to find forever homes.The non-profit will be collecting money form 6:00 am until 10:00 am. Their efforts will continue Saturday at the same place, plus they'll have another location at Shaw and Cedar.You can help out by donating between 12 in the afternoon and 4:00 pm.