Valley Oak SPCA looking for foster homes for recently rescued dogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several purebred and designer mix dogs are now in the custody of the Valley Oak SPCA in Visalia after the animals were discovered to be severely neglected and growing up in poor living conditions."We were asked to help with a puppy mill with over 60 Maltese, Poodles, Shiatsu mixes and right now we're out of space at our adoption center so we're looking for people to come adopt from us and open their homes to temporary adopt from us," said Lydia House.The Valley Oak SPCA took in 15 of the dogs but none of them are quite yet ready to be adopted since many were found to have a variety of medical issues.Before they can be adopted officials with Valley Oak are looking for families willing to be foster homes for the animals."We're seeing chronic ear infections, tumors, they all need dental cleaning and extractions," House said. "The dental disease in some of them is pretty significant."Each dog has been checked from nose to tail by Valley Oak veterinarians while the shelter also provides foster parents with everything the animal needs during its time with a family -- including medical care."Our foster program actually gives the foster parents the first right to adopt so if they do fall in love with this animal they get to adopt it," House said. "If they know they can only foster for a couple weeks to a month that means they're going to go up for adoption and look for a forever home with someone else."If you're interested in adopting or donating visit the Valley Oak SPCA website.