alligator

VIDEO: 3-legged alligator hobbles across Florida golf course, follows woman home

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla -- It's one thing to see an alligator -- that's scary enough -- but how about a three-legged alligator slowly coming right at you?

A woman had quite the encounter on a Florida golf course and recorded the whole thing.

RELATED: Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

The alligator, which appears to be quite large, is seen hobbling toward the camera with the woman saying "it's coming right at me."

After about 30 seconds the video stops as the plodding predator slowly makes its way across the golf course.

The woman wrote the three-legged alligator actually followed her back to her house and stared for several hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridabizarrewild animalsbuzzworthyanimalnatureu.s. & worldalligator
ALLIGATOR
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near lake
911 call: 'There's a gigantic alligator in my kitchen'
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News