Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Baby wallabies find sanctuary after being rescued from Australia fire

AUSTRALIA -- An animal rescue group in Australia is now caring for a group of baby wallabies after they were rescued from the devastating wildfires.

Seven joeys were taken to the home of ecologist Shai Ager, who runs a wallaby-relocation project called the The Agile Project in Queensland.

RELATED: Australia fires: Here's how to help firefighters, victims, animals

Ager shared a video on Facebook of the baby wallabies cuddled together in a shell pool before being distributed among her care team.

"All of these babies have come from down South. They were, unfortunately, victims of the fires as well," Ager says in the video.

"Their mums have either run out onto the roads because of the fires and have been hit or some of their mums have had really bad burns."

RELATED: Carload of koalas rescued from Kangaroo Island amid bushfire

The Agile Project was founded in Cairns to help protect local wallabies.

Ager says the center has been training volunteers for the past few years for a crisis event like the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimals in perilanimal rescuebrush fireaustraliababy animalsanimal newscute animalswildfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA Food Expo dissolves after 9 years, organization announces
Domestic violence suspect surrenders to Fresno police after hours-long standoff
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Bicyclist killed by car in northeast Fresno, police say driver was DUI
Fresno officer taken to hospital after being badly beaten by suspect
Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California
McDonald's plays bagpipes to stop homeless from sleeping near restaurant
Show More
Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart
Army warns of fake military draft texts
Vice president of local agriculture company arrested for embezzling money, police say
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
More TOP STORIES News