A rare sight captured by an ABC30-insider.A wild bobcat was captured on video within the Fresno City limits..The big cat was spotted by Pedro Castanedo Reyes.He says he was on the San Joaquin River behind the Riverside Golf Course when he saw the animal.Bobcats sightings have happened in the past one was spotted back in 2012 near Cedar and Nees. A family of bobcats made themselves at home in the backyard of a Northwest Fresno home the year before.The California Department of Fish and Game says bobcat sightings in the area are not uncommon.