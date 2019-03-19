yosemite national park

VIDEO: Curious bear scrounges for food in Yosemite trash can

A black bear was caught on camera poking around a bear-proof trash can in the park and attempted to break into it.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A curious Yosemite bear tried turning a trash can into its personal vending machine.

A video shared by rangers was taken of the 5-year-old male bear last weekend.

The bear in the video is collared so rangers can monitor his activity due to his habit of "seeking food in developed areas and showing no fear of people."

A radio transmitter in the collar alerts rangers when the bear enters picnic areas and campgrounds.

Yosemite officials put the video out with a message to help protect bears by always storing your food properly and pick up your trash.
