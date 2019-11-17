animals

VIDEO: Deer charges into glass door at Rhode Island home

A deer gave a home in Rhode Island quite the knock this week.

A porch camera caught the moment the deer crashed into a front door, and then it ran off as fast as it could.

The homeowner said no one was home when it happened. When he got home from work, he was shocked at what he found. After watching the security tape, he said he laughed at the whole thing.

The family that lives at the house says the deer probably just saw a reflection of itself on the glass, then charged the door.
