VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.
"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.
Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.
It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.
Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.
"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.
He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
