Pets & Animals

Mother spots killer whales lurking as 6-year-old daughter water skis in New Zealand: VIDEO

KUMUTOTO BAY, New Zealand -- A frightening moment was captured on video in New Zealand when a mother who was recording her 6-year-old daughter waterskiing for the first time realized the girl was not alone in the water.

In the footage, audible cheers turn into shouts of shock when the family realizes that there were killer whales below the surface.

The incident occurred in Kumutoto Bay.

Family members are heard screaming for young Stella to hold on as the boat immediately slows down and she is brought to safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videoskiingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Phone found in canal helps ID suspect caught holding toddler over water
Twin sisters accused of smuggling drugs into Merced Co. correctional facility
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Disneyland launches special ticket offer for kids everywhere
24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Australia
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Show More
Valley blood donors could win a trip to Pismo Beach, other prizes
Woman falsely accused ex-husband of kidnapping, detectives say
CA considering statewide ban on gas-powered gardening equipment
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
More TOP STORIES News