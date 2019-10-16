VIDEO: Pelican waddles into fish and chips restaurant in Australia, waits in line

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- So a confident pelican walks into a fish and chips restaurant in Australia... and actually waits in line!This happened in Kiama, New South Wales, grabbing the attention of diners. Video posted to YouTube on October 13 shows the unusual incident.Everyone is weirdly calm, and someone even let their child stand right next to it.The pelican ended up leaving without any food -- guess he couldn't pay his bill.