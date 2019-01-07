PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Police post "training video" of officers fighting to keep squirrel out of building

The McHenry Police Department had an unusual intruder in their vestibule.

McHENRY,Ill. --
McHenry Police in Illinois had an unusual intruder in their station last week.

The department posted a video to Facebook of officers trying to keep a squirrel from getting past the vestibule.

Officers jokingly called it a "training video" and said it was a test of officers' ability to handle disorderly subjects.

"In 2019 we're upping our training game. This video is a test of our officer's ability to handle disorderly subjects who come in to the police department. We were inspired by Rocky chasing a chicken, because 'if you can catch a chicken, you can catch greased lightning!' - right?," department representatives said in the post. "'If you can handle a squirrel, you can handle, well, we don't know, that's why we're training!'"

The post also said the squirrel was not injured and made it out of the department, but "our officers, on the other hand, they are seeking counseling."

