Video shows man sneaking into enclosure at Los Angeles Zoo, spanks hippo

A man is facing trespassing charges after he got extra-close to the hippos at the Los Angeles Zoo. For some reason, he felt the need to smack one of the animals on the rear end.The bizarre incident was captured on camera and shared on Instagram. It shows the man carefully creeping up on the two hippos, four-year-old Rosie and her mother Mara. The man then reaches out and slaps Rosie before quickly jumping out of the enclosure.The zoo released a statement about the incident saying, "It is never acceptable for a guest to enter the habitat of any animal at the zoo. It is a privilege to observe these rare and endangered species and must be respected at all times."The Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating the situation. Because neither of the hippos suffered injuries, the case is not being considered animal cruelty.