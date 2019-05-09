Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door

LAWTON, Okla. -- An Oklahoma man had an unpleasant surprise when he walked up to his friend's doorbell.

A snake that was wrapped around the porch light jumped out and bit him right in the face.

The attack was captured on his friend's doorbell camera.

He had no idea whether the snake was venomous.

His friend rushed him to the hospital, where doctors said the snake was not dangerous.

But things didn't turn out as well for the snake. His friend killed the reptile after the attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaattacksnakeanimal attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News