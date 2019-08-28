Pets & Animals

Viral 26-pound cat has a home; Philadelphia shelter received over 3,000 applications

PHILADELPHIA -- Now to big update on a "big-boned" boy who captured the internet's heart last week.

We are happy to report that the 26-pound-shelter cat "Mr. B" now has a home.

Morris Animal Refuge posted a photo of their huge star, known affectionately as "a chonk of a chonk" online, relaxing in his new bathroom sink.

The shelter received more than 3,000 applications for the tubby tabby, but after careful consideration, he was placed with one of their existing foster families.

Morris says they discovered that Mister B has some underlying health and behavioral issues and the family has embraced cats with similar needs in the past.

The shelter plans to keep fans of the full-figured feline updated on his journey through their social media pages.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphia newscatspetsanimalsphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno family law attorney accused of sex crimes was set up, lawyer says
Valley's first CBD store opens in central Fresno
New signage on Highway 59 in Merced Co. is turning heads
Border Patrol seizes several pounds of meth disguised as ice pops
Early morning fire destroys Southeast Fresno house
Hospital giant, Kaiser, could have to disclose finances
Free eye exams offered in the Central Valley
Show More
Melon harvest begins, expected to last into October
SAT adversity score soon to be replaced
Oakland company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Brazil's president wants apology before accepting aid for Amazon fires
California Assembly approves medical cannabis on K-12 campuses
More TOP STORIES News