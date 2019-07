Deer hung out with beachgoers for 30 minutes around the Lake Michigan shore at Saugatuck State Park in Michigan.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. -- Sometimes you just need to take a break and rest your hooves in the sand.At least, that's what this deer might've been thinking when he joined beachgoers on Lake Michigan at Saugatuck State Park over Fourth of July weekend.In the video above, taken by beachgoer Katie Papke, you see the deer stand at the edge of the lake with waves crashing around his hooves before taking a few sips from the water.He seems completely unfazed by the crowd of people around him!Witnesses say the deer hung around for about 30 minutes before continuing on his way.