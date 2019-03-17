whale watching

Watchers greeted by pod of feeding Humpback whales off San Diego coast

There have been daily sightings this week, and so far, the record is 21 in one day.

Whale watchers in Southern California were delighted after a sea of humpback whales moved off San Diego's coast.

This new wave of humpback whales in the area is something photographer Domenic Biagini says would have never happened 10 years ago.

"Rarely do we see double-digit whales, some of these days we've seen over 20 whales all in one area feeding," he said.

Biagini says the influx is due to massive amounts of bait which includes a school of anchovies the size of a football field.

His team at San Diego Whale Watch has been calling it "the great event," and they hope it continues.

