Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at SF beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5120871" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A rescue crew worked to save a stranded dolphin at Baker Beach in San Francisco.

A rescue crew worked to save a stranded dolphin at Baker Beach in San Francisco.The Marine Mammal Center confirmed to ABC7 News that they sent a crew to rescue the animal. A veterinarian and vet tech were also sent to tend to the animal.Officials with the Marine Mammal Center said that their team gave the animal a sedative to calm it down and then transported the animal back to their center.On Monday evening, officials announced that the dolphin passed away. A full necropsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.Experts say this was a striped dolphin which is rare to the San Francisco area.If you ever see a marine mammal in trouble, officials with the Marine Mammal Center would like to remind you that you can call (415) 289-SEAL-- the hotline is 24/7.