Pets & Animals

Woman bites camel that sat on her at Louisiana truck stop petting zoo

(Shutterstock)

GROSSE TETE, La. -- Authorities in Louisiana say a camel at a truck stop petting zoo sat on a woman after she crawled into its enclosure.

Iberville Parish Sheriff's officials told The Advocate on Sunday that the Florida woman's husband had been throwing treats to their dog under the camel's fence. Their dog went into the enclosure and the woman crawled under barbed wire to retrieve the pet.

That's when the 600-pound camel sat on her. She told deputies she bit the camel to free herself. The woman was brought to a hospital.

Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. said the couple provoked the camel and cited them for a leash law violation.

Tiger Truck Stop is about 16 miles outside of Baton Rouge and keeps Caspar the camel as an attraction.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalscamelu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy's remarkable recovery one week after nearly drowning in Kings River
Visalia pastor shares family's message after tragic death of 2-year-old
2-year-old boy and father, subjects of Amber Alert, found dead in Tuolumne Co.
Serial college campus groper accused of escalating to break-in
Man arrested, accused of raping and kidnapping woman in Dinuba
Paul Blanco dealerships deceived customers, AG alleges
6.0 quake hits Puerto Rico, no damage immediately reported
Show More
Man robbed, struck by suspect's vehicle in Lowe's parking lot
2 LAPD officers injured after patrol unit overturns in South LA
City efforts underway to clean up Fresno's highways
App gives people opportunity to help Kings County students
Big Fresno Fair Preview: Big times are almost back in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News