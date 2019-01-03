PETS & ANIMALS

Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Kentucky Lake

Holy mackerel -- or catfish -- that's one big fish! (Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via Facebook)

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. --
Holy mackerel -- or catfish -- that's one big fish!

A woman in Tennessee was overcome with joy after she caught an 88-pound catfish in Kentucky Lake.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Paula Cathey Smith caught the "river monster" in December.



Smith said the catch was a personal best.

And the fish won't be kept as a trophy. That's right, Smith said she reeled the fish in for the halibut and then released it.
