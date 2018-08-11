DOGS

Woman fears new puppy has a connection to pups rescued from sweltering moving van in Texarkana

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman fears new puppy has connection to pups rescued in moving van in Texarkana

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
A Houston area woman who bought a French bulldog puppy wonders if her new pet has a connection to pups rescued from a sweltering moving van in Texarkana last month.

Twenty-eight French bulldog puppies were found by police when they saw a van parked. The driver and his passenger were both arrested, but have not yet been charged.

Texarkana police sent out a statement at the time, indicating the men, both from Houston, were arrested on 28 counts of animal cruelty. One puppy was already dead, and four others later died.

The owner of "Harley" asked she not be identified. Like the other puppies, she was told Harley was bred and born in Ukraine, and brought to the U.S. for sale.

She says she responded to an ad on Craigslist, which led her to a seller outside Houston. She left with a puppy, and says she was later sent a certificate from a Ukranian pedigree association, as well as a pet passport from Ukraine that included her pup's vaccination stamps.

"Now I have three different microchip numbers I'm looking at. One from Ukraine, plus two others. I don't know what to believe," she said.

She received the pedigree papers after she already had Harley.

"If you look at the name of the owner on the pedigree certificate, it's the name of one of the guys arrested in Texarkana," she said.

Because she bought Harley to perhaps breed her one day, her name has to be on the pedigree papers.

"The AKC told me that without my name on the document, her offspring couldn't be registered," she said.

She and her family love Harley and she's part of the family. Like the puppies recovered in Texarkana, Harley had severe intestinal issues shortly after her arrival home, which required more than $1,000 for veterinarian care.

She said she's speaking out to warn others in the market for a purebred puppy.

"Skip Craigslist and go straight to the breeder. Insist on seeing the parents, and don't leave without those pedigree papers in hand," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogsanimal rescueTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Two Mariposa dogs seek rescue for their injured owner
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Neighbors concerned after dogs attack
Feces vigilante: Woman rubs dog waste on neighbor's door
More dogs
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News