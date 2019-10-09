Pets & Animals

Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

PITTSBURGH -- A woman in Pittsburgh discovered that a squirrel had been hard at work, and storing nuts in the hood of her car.

She found more than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass stuffed inside.

The car owner, Holly Persic, discovered it earlier this week while driving.

She smelled something she thought was burning gas, and popped the hood to discover the squirrel's work.

It didn't damage the car, but the squirrel lost its winter savings.

Her husband Chris posed in photos with the big find.
